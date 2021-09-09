Hands on Wisconsin: Where do anti-vaxxers get their medical advice?

It still boggles my mind that so many people discount the advice of doctors and medical professionals when it comes to vaccines and instead listen to zany theories from politicians and uninformed pundits.
alert
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It still boggles my mind that so many people discount the advice of doctors and medical professionals when it comes to vaccines and instead listen to zany theories from politicians and uninformed pundits.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.