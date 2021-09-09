 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Where do anti-vaxxers get their medical advice?
Hands on Wisconsin: Where do anti-vaxxers get their medical advice?

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

It still boggles my mind that so many people discount the advice of doctors and medical professionals when it comes to vaccines and instead listen to zany theories from politicians and uninformed pundits. 

