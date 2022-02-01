We might only have six more weeks of winter in Madison, but the Dane County mask mandate could go on much longer. It has already been extended into March, even though Dane County has the highest vaccination rate in the state.
Hands on Wisconsin: What Groundhog Day means for mask mandate
