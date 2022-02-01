 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: What Groundhog Day means for mask mandate

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

We might only have six more weeks of winter in Madison, but the Dane County mask mandate could go on much longer. It has already been extended into March, even though Dane County has the highest vaccination rate in the state. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draw a cartoon about what Groundhog Day means for Dane County's mask mandate.
