Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election is an embarrassment to the state. As a former justice of the highest court in the state, one would think that Gableman would know how basic things like open records and subpoenas work, but he doesn't. The investigation is a joke.
Hands on Wisconsin: What does a Gableman costume look like?
alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: What does a Gableman costume look like?
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's tricks for the taxpayers and treats for the school budget in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Joe Biden's scaled-back "Build Back Better" plan is "fun-sized" in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Scarecrow Bucky spooks the Iowa Hawkeyes in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Joe Biden and Linus wait in the pumpkin patch in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands