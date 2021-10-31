 Skip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: What does a Gableman costume look like?
Hands on Wisconsin: What does a Gableman costume look like?

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election is an embarrassment to the state. As a former justice of the highest court in the state, one would think that Gableman would know how basic things like open records and subpoenas work, but he doesn't. The investigation is a joke. 

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
