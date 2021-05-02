 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Washington D.C. has been denied equal citizenship
0 comments
alert

Hands on Wisconsin: Washington D.C. has been denied equal citizenship

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Democrats are pushing to make Washington D.C. the 51st state in the union. With a population approaching 700,000 people, D.C. is larger than both Wyoming and Vermont, yet it's citizens don't have equal representation in Congress. They deserve a member of the House of Representative and two senators, just like every other state. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a recent editorial cartoon
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics