Wisconsin is fortunate to have a massive budget surplus this year. Gov. Tony Evers wants to use the money to invest in schools and local communities and cut taxes for middleclass families. Republicans, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, want to focus on tax cuts that will mostly benefit the wealthy.
Hands on Wisconsin: Vos, LeMahieu want tax cuts for needy donors
