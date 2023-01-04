 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Vos, LeMahieu want tax cuts for needy donors

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Wisconsin is fortunate to have a massive budget surplus this year. Gov. Tony Evers wants to use the money to invest in schools and local communities and cut taxes for middleclass families. Republicans, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, want to focus on tax cuts that will mostly benefit the wealthy.  

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
