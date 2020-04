Hands on Wisconsin: Vos and Fitz want to bend the voter turnout curve

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Fearing that in-person voting might encourage the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers tried to work with the Legislature to delay Tuesday's election in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau refused to work with Gov. Evers. They understand that the people who would have the hardest time voting during a pandemic tend to support Democrats. The coronavirus surely suppressed voter turnout, and Republicans were just fine with that.