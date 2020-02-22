The state of Wisconsin was fortunate to collect significantly more revenue than expected last year. Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend some of this windfall on schools. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are determined to only provide tax cuts.
Hands on Wisconsin: Vos and Fitz steal windfall from schools
