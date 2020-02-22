You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hands on Wisconsin: Vos and Fitz steal windfall from schools
0 comments
topical

Hands on Wisconsin: Vos and Fitz steal windfall from schools

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The state of Wisconsin was fortunate to collect significantly more revenue than expected last year. Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend some of this windfall on schools. But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are determined to only provide tax cuts. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics