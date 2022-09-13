Ukrainian forces launched an impressive offensive in the east of country and routed Russian troops. Ukrainian soldiers have apparently liberated more than a dozen villages and captured lots of abandoned Russian military hardware. It's one of the most dramatic battlefield victories by either side since Vladimir Putin called for the invasion of his democratic neighbor in February.
Hands on Wisconsin: Vladimir Putin and Russian army lose ground in Ukraine
