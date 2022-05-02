 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Virtual school adds virtually no more work

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has required the Madison Public School District to add several days of instruction to the school year, to make up for closing earlier this year because of COVID-19.

To make up the time, the Madison School District is adding virtual instruction. But this extra instruction won't affect students' grades, so it won't have to be completed. Perhaps the district has found a clever way to get around DPI's silly mandate, but I think it sets a bad precedent to assign work to students without any expectation that they actually complete it. 

Extra online schooling is virtually no more work in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. 

