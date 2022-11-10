topical alert top story Hands on Wisconsin: Veterans celebrate democracy Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Veterans fought and died to preserve our freedom and democracy. We should honor their sacrifices by not supporting fringe candidates who sow doubts about our elections. Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office Phil Hands: The 2022 midterm elections in cartoons 0 comments Tags Cartoon Phil Hands Madison Wisconsin Freedom Democracy Veterans Day Service Uniform Support Election Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Phil Hands: Editorial Cartoon archive State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands looks back on some of his favorite editorial cartoons.