 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Vaccines are the must-have gift of the season
0 comments
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Vaccines are the must-have gift of the season

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

With the omicron variant of the coronavirus on the rise, it's time to get vaccinated before we spend time with family over the holidays. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics