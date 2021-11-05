 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Vaccinated kids are tougher than Aaron Rodgers
0 comments
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Vaccinated kids are tougher than Aaron Rodgers

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Younger children are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and many are excited and eager to get the shot (I know my kid is). This is in stark contrast to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who misled fans and the media about his vaccination status, and now has to sit out after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics