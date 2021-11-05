Younger children are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and many are excited and eager to get the shot (I know my kid is). This is in stark contrast to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who misled fans and the media about his vaccination status, and now has to sit out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Hands on Wisconsin: Vaccinated kids are tougher than Aaron Rodgers
