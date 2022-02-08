 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Undermining institutions is Ron Johnson's path to victory

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has decided that his easiest path to reelection in 2022 is to undermine faith in long-standing American institutions.  To play a conspiracy-minded base, Johnson has encouraged people to doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 election and advice from public health officials about COVID-19. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
