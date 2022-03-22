 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Ukraine needs fuel more than we do

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

While Americans complain about high gas prices, Ukrainians are using fuel to create Molotov cocktails to defend their democracy from a Russian incursion.

