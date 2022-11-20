 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Turkeys are thankful they won't have to endure Trump

Former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president again in 2024. I wish there was a way for the rest of us to avoid having to deal with that circus for the next two years. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
