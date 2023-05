Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

A New York jury has found former President Donald Trump civilly liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in a department store in the 1990s. Trumps has been ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Despite the bombshell verdict, the ruling likely won't affect the 2024 election. Trump's loyal supporters are still likely to vote for him, no matter what. Even his supporters don't seem to care about this boorish behavior.