Republicans have had chances to sever ties with Donald Trump over the years, but now the former reality TV star is the dominant force in the party.

The once proud Party of Lincoln has surrendered any values or principles it once had, to curry favor with a populist demagogue. Most Republicans understand that Trump is a huckster who cares mores about his own ego than the future of American democracy -- but they are too cowardly to say so.