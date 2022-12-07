 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Trump the constitutional Terminator

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution on a recent post on his social media platform. Unsurprisingly, many Republicans who claim to love our Constitution were slow to condemn the president's statements. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
