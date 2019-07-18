Despite tweeting out racist comments about several Congresswomen of color, President Donald Trump claims he doesn't have a racist bone in his body.
topical
Hands on Wisconsin: Trump says he doesn't have a racist bone in his body
Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
