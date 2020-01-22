Hands on Wisconsin: Trump's tiny hand won't fit in impeachment glove

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and most Republican senators seem determined to acquit President Donald Trump despite overwhelming evidence that his administration withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure them to investigate Trump's political rival. This is a clear cut instance where the president abused the power of his office for his personal political gain.
In other news, President Trump has also added Alan Dershowitz to his legal team. This Harvard professor and Fox News contributor made a name for himself defending O.J. Simpson in the 1990s.