MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

After a weekend filled with several mass shootings, President Donald Trump condemned racism and hate after it was clear one of the shooters targeted Latinos. The president's remarks, read from a teleprompter, were subdued and wooden compared to the passionate rhetoric he usually uses. 

Phil Hands: Too many cartoons about gun violence

A collection of cartoons about gun violence and mass shootings by State Journal political cartoonist Phil Hands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments