After a weekend filled with several mass shootings, President Donald Trump condemned racism and hate after it was clear one of the shooters targeted Latinos. The president's remarks, read from a teleprompter, were subdued and wooden compared to the passionate rhetoric he usually uses.
Phil Hands: Too many cartoons about gun violence
A collection of cartoons about gun violence and mass shootings by State Journal political cartoonist Phil Hands
In the wake of several mass shootings over the weekend, President Donald Trump blamed a culture of video games that glorify violence. Clearly …
Some politicians, especially conservative ones with ties to the National Rifle Association, are claiming that violent video games and any othe…
Students across the country walked out of school this week and marched to demand more gun control. It's unlikely that lawmakers will listen.
President Donald Trump has said he would like to take the guns away from seemingly dangerous people without due process. Try to imagine the ou…
Private companies, such as Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart, have decided that selling controversial assault weapons is bad for business.
Ignoring nationwide calls for more gun control and universal background checks, Republicans are pushing to arm school teachers, in hopes they …
While all states bar anyone younger than 21 from buying a beer, many states, including Wisconsin, allow 18-year-old teenagers to purchase assa…
After another tragic mass shooting at a school, young people seem energized to finally change our nation's permissive gun laws.
It appears that a disturbed young man was able to easily and legally purchase a powerful rifle which he used to kill 17 people at a high schoo…
When Muslim terrorists strike many demand action, but when an American slaughters dozens of people with a gun, all we get are "thoughts and pr…
A gunman killed more than 50 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday evening. In the wake of these horrific mass shootings, gun …
After the shocking shooting targeting congressional Republicans at a ballpark in Virginia this morning, it's time to address how easy it is fo…
If Republican lawmakers ever rode on city bus they would never have passed a law allowing every character who uses mass transit to carry a con…
Our nation's obsession with guns makes it easier for terrorists to perpetrate mass shootings like the one in Orlando.
Liberals want to blame guns, and conservatives want to blame Islam, but something much more sinister is behind to the shooting at a gay night …
Unfortunately, mass shooting have become routine in this country.
Gov. Scott Walker has signed two guns bills into law this week in the wake of the shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. One would allow reti…
Removing the Confederate flag from the grounds of the State Capitol in South Carolina, is more politically palatable than calling for tougher …
Congress not listening to demands for gun control thanks to NRA ear plugs.