Hands on Wisconsin: Trump reacts to Mar-a-Lago raid

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI this week. They said they were were looking for classified documents the president wasn't allowed to have. It's ironic considering all the complaints from Trump and Republicans about Hillary Clinton's emails during the 2016 election.
Trump reacts to Mar-a-Lago raid
