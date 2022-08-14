 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Trump reacts to Mar-a-Lago raid

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI this week. They said they were were looking for classified documents the president wasn't allowed to have. It's ironic considering all the complaints from Trump and Republicans about Hillary Clinton's emails during the 2016 election. 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics