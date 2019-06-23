The Trump administration is trying to revive the dirty coal industrial, by repealing some Obama-era environmental protections. But not only is coal a significant source of the green house gasses which contribute to climate change, it's also now more expensive than renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar.
