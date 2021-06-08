 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Tony Evers wonders if Mandela Barnes will be his euchre partner in 2022
Hands on Wisconsin: Tony Evers wonders if Mandela Barnes will be his euchre partner in 2022

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Gov. Tony Evers has announced that he will be running for a second term in 2022. It's not yet clear if his charismatic young running mate, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, will join him on the ticket or run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Ron Johnson. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a recent editorial cartoon
