Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released his two-year budget plan last week. The plan is full of liberal wish list items, such as legalizing and taxing marijuana, and repealing much of Act 10. It has no chance of getting through the very conservative Republican-controlled legislature.
Hands on Wisconsin: Tony Evers’ wish list budget is a work a fantasy
