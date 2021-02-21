 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Tony Evers’ wish list budget is a work a fantasy
0 comments
alert

Hands on Wisconsin: Tony Evers’ wish list budget is a work a fantasy

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released his two-year budget plan last week. The plan is full of liberal wish list items, such as legalizing and taxing marijuana, and repealing much of Act 10. It has no chance of getting through the very conservative Republican-controlled legislature. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics