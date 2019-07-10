Using some of the most powerful veto powers in the nation, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was able to add about $80 millions for public education to the state budget. That's significantly more money than Republican lawmakers had intended.
topical
Using some of the most powerful veto powers in the nation, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was able to add about $80 millions for public education to the state budget. That's significantly more money than Republican lawmakers had intended.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.