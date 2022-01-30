 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: Tony Evers stays busy with vetoes

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Republican lawmakers keep passing highly partisan bills relating to guns, critical race theory, voting rules and other issues. They know Gov. Tony Evers will veto them all, but they don't care. The goal isn't to get anything accomplished. The goal is to show a small sliver of the Republican base that lawmakers will "fight" for them. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Saturday's NFC playoff game
