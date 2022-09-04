President Joe Biden plans to celebrate Labor Day in Milwaukee. Gov. Tony Evers says he will greet the president, despite recent polls showing Biden isn't very popular in Wisconsin right now.
Hands on Wisconsin: Tony Evers keeps his distance from Joe Biden's poll numbers
