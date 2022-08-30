The state of Wisconsin has a massive $3.8 billion surplus this biennium, thanks to increased tax collection. Gov. Tony Evers has proposed using some of the surplus for tax cuts for Wisconsin taxpayers. Republicans, who are always in favor of cutting taxes, have called this proposal an election year gimmick and are refusing to support it.
Hands on Wisconsin: Tony Evers finally found a tax cut Republicans don't like
