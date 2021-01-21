 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fall victim to the Jolly Rodgers
Hands on Wisconsin: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fall victim to the Jolly Rodgers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't get a warm welcome from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.

The winner of Sunday's contest will go on to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. 

