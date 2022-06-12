When you think about it, it's not all that surprising that Tim Michels received Donald Trump's coveted endorsement in the 2022 Republican primary race for governor. Trump couldn't resist the chance to snub the GOP establishment choice of Rebecca Kleefisch. And, of course, both Trump and Michels are wealthy developers from New York.
Hands on Wisconsin: Tim Michels wins Donald Trump's endorsement
