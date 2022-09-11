 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Tim Michels calls for pitchforks and torches

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is unhappy with the coverage he has received in the press. He has suggested that his supporters shouldn't tolerate this and should grab the pitchforks and torches. Clearly he has no respect for the First Amendment or a free press. 

