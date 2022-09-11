Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is unhappy with the coverage he has received in the press. He has suggested that his supporters shouldn't tolerate this and should grab the pitchforks and torches. Clearly he has no respect for the First Amendment or a free press.
Hands on Wisconsin: Tim Michels calls for pitchforks and torches
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96 after serving as Queen for more than seven decades. All of Great Britain mourns h…
Republicans react to Joe Biden in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane complain about campaign ads on TV in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Bucky and Wisconsin Badgers host the Washington State Cougars Saturday at Camp Randall.
President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers celebrate Labor Day in Milwaukee in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Poll numbers don't bother Wisconsin's anti-science senator in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky kicks of the 2022 football season this Saturday at Camp Randall against the Illinois State Red Birds.
Oscar Fox is excited for another season of Badgers football in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Republicans oppose Gov. Tony Evers' proposed tax cut in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.