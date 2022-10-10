 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Tim Michels and Ron Johnson will only accept an election they win

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Neither gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels nor U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Johnson, have promised to accept the results of the 2020 election. It appears they are setting the groundwork to claim the election is rigged in case they lose. 

