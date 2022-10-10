Neither gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels nor U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Johnson, have promised to accept the results of the 2020 election. It appears they are setting the groundwork to claim the election is rigged in case they lose.
Hands on Wisconsin: Tim Michels and Ron Johnson will only accept an election they win
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fired football coach Paul Chryst is still getting paid in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky Badger and new coach Jim Leonhard try to the right the ship against Northwestern this week.
The courageous women of Iran protest against an oppressive regime in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Republicans refuse to leave positions of power in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Mandela Barnes isn't radical compared to Ron Johnson in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Declassifying with thought won't work for Trump in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The Badgers host Illinois to open up their Big Ten season at home on Saturday at Camp Randall.