Donald Trump is in trouble for taking classified documents from the White House and insecurely storing them at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He has claimed the documents are no big deal, because as president he could declassify documents just by thinking about them. Not only is the claim highly dubious, but Trump was never very good at thinking anyway.
Hands on Wisconsin: Thinking won't help Donald Trump declassify documents
Related to this story
Most Popular
Migrants could help with labor shortage in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky flies the Millennium Falcon to Columbus, Ohio, in this week's Game Day cartoon from Phil Hands.
Ukrainian bear trap makes nuclear-armed Russia desperate and dangerous in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane enjoy a beautiful fall day in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Mandela Barnes isn't radical compared to Ron Johnson in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The Green Bay Packers still own the Bears in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96 after serving as Queen for more than seven decades. All of Great Britain mourns h…
The Russian army runs away from advancing Ukrainian forces in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane visit Octoberfest in this week's Mendota Marsh.
The Badgers and the Packers lose in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.