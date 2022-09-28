 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Thinking won't help Donald Trump declassify documents

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Donald Trump is in trouble for taking classified documents from the White House and insecurely storing them at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He has claimed the documents are no big deal, because as president he could declassify documents just by thinking about them. Not only is the claim highly dubious, but Trump was never very good at thinking anyway. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics