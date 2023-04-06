Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wisconsin's recent Supreme Court election was an ugly affair, with both candidates spreading falsehoods about the other. Elections have turned judges -- who are supposed to be respectable and above politics -- into the worst kinds of politicians.

One has to wonder how many respectable lawyers and judges with independent legal minds have refused to run for Supreme Court, because they don't want to be tarnished by the nasty politics of it.

It's time for a merit selection process for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Justices could suggested by an independent panel of jurists, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

Republicans should be eager to get on board, since their candidates have done so poorly in the recent elections.

