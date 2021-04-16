Hands on Wisconsin: The mission in Afghanistan is over, not accomplished

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
President Joe Biden is ending America's 20-year war in Afghanistan. The mission is over, but not necessarily accomplished. Accomplishing the mission in this war-torn nation may have been mission impossible.
President Joe Biden is ending America's 20-year war in Afghanistan in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
