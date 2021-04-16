 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: The mission in Afghanistan is over, not accomplished
0 comments
alert

Hands on Wisconsin: The mission in Afghanistan is over, not accomplished

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

President Joe Biden is ending America's 20-year war in Afghanistan. The mission is over, but not necessarily accomplished. Accomplishing the mission in this war-torn nation may have been mission impossible. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a cartoon about Winter in Wisconsin. 

President Joe Biden is ending America's 20-year war in Afghanistan in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics