Hands on Wisconsin: The Milwaukee Bucks make history
top story

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 at home at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to win the NBA Finals. It's the first NBA Championship for the city of Milwaukee in 50 years. Way to go!

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
