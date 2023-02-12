Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address this week.
These responses are always tricky, and the new governor did a decent job, but her speech struck at a deeper truth about the current state of the Republican Party. Her speech ignored the economic issues that most Americans care deeply about, and instead focused on "wokeness" and the culture wars.
At one point in her speech Sanders suggested that the current choice in politics is between normal and crazy. I couldn't agree more, and Sanders is clearly playing on team crazy.