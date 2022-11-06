 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: The choice is between democracy and Republicans

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Dozens of Republican candidates from across the country, and several from Wisconsin, have questioned the results of the 2020 elections, and continue to undermine our democracy. Too many members of the GOP would rather protect their fellow Republicans than protect the will of the people. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
