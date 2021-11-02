 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Thanks to Scott Walker, high-speed rail is late
0 comments
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Thanks to Scott Walker, high-speed rail is late

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

It looks like high-speed rail might finally be coming to Madison. It's about time that Madison and Wisconsin and has fast and efficient modern passenger rail transportation. About 10 years ago, Gov. Scott Walker killed a plan accept hundreds of millions of federal dollars to bring rail to Wisconsin. The foolish political move has cost our state dearly.  

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics