It looks like high-speed rail might finally be coming to Madison. It's about time that Madison and Wisconsin and has fast and efficient modern passenger rail transportation. About 10 years ago, Gov. Scott Walker killed a plan accept hundreds of millions of federal dollars to bring rail to Wisconsin. The foolish political move has cost our state dearly.
Hands on Wisconsin: Thanks to Scott Walker, high-speed rail is late
