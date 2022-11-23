Hands on Wisconsin: Thankful for all families

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
It appears the Senate with pass the Respect for Marriage Act which would require all states to recognize any marriage performed in another state. It's a win for same-sex couples after the U.S. Supreme Court hinted it would be willing to overturn a right to marriage -- just as it overturned the right to abortion earlier this year.
Seeing Congress come together in a bipartisan way to protect families is definitely something to be thankful for.
