 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Thankful for all families

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

It appears the Senate with pass the Respect for Marriage Act which would require all states to recognize any marriage performed in another state. It's a win for same-sex couples after the U.S. Supreme Court hinted it would be willing to overturn a right to marriage -- just as it overturned the right to abortion earlier this year.

Seeing Congress come together in a bipartisan way to protect families is definitely something to be thankful for. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics