Hands on Wisconsin: Texas mass shooting is every parent's worst nightmare

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the deadliest mass shooting at a school since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. Sadly, since then, lawmakers have done nothing to keep dangerous guns out of the hands of dangerous people. In fact many states, including Texas, have actually loosened gun restriction in that time.

We must act to stop this from happening again. We need tougher gun laws to prevent dangerous people from easily obtaining weapons, and we need better funding for mental health care to help these troubled young men (and it's almost always young men) deal with their problems in a non-violent way.

No parent should have to bury a child cut down by mass gun violence. No parent should have to worry about whether their child will return from school.

As a parent of a third grader my heart goes out to the families of the victims.

