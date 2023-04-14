Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

The Republican-controlled Tennessee General Assembly expelled two young Black lawmakers for protesting gun violence on the floor of the chamber. A third protesting lawmaker, a white woman, kept her job -- making the move appear blatantly racist.

If the goal was to silence the lawmakers, the expulsion failed. The two lawmakers were immediately reinstated by local governments tasked with picking a replacement, and the two young men were given a national platform to call for foot-dragging Republicans to address gun violence.