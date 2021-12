Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sided with Republicans, and agreed that the state's new district maps should remain as close as possible to the maps drawn in 2010.

Those gerrymandered maps were drawn in secret by Republicans and have helped them maintain a stranglehold on the state Legislature, even when Democrats win big in statewide elections. The conservative justices argued that didn't want to appear partisan, so they decided to let the Republicans win.