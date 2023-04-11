Judge Janet Protasiewicz recently secured a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She won in a landslide against a conservative opponent, in part because she implied how she would rule on hot-button issues -- namely abortion and gerrymandering. She is joining a very partisan court, filled with justices who almost always rule in favor of the political party that supports them.
Personally, I'm excited that the liberals have the votes to overturn Wisconsin's draconian abortion ban and horribly gerrymandered districts that have allowed Republicans to maintain power despite lackluster election performances. But it's a real shame that a lay cartoonist like myself knows precisely how all of the smart legal jurists will rule in advance.