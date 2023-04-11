Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz recently secured a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She won in a landslide against a conservative opponent, in part because she implied how she would rule on hot-button issues -- namely abortion and gerrymandering. She is joining a very partisan court, filled with justices who almost always rule in favor of the political party that supports them.