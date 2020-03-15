You are the owner of this article.
Hands on Wisconsin: Sunshine is best disinfectant for corruption
Hands on Wisconsin: Sunshine is best disinfectant for corruption

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

While we all understandably worry about the spreading coronavirus, we should all remember that open records and government transparency are the best tools to keep us safe from corruption from public officials. 

