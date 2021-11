Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

A large fight broke out at East High School on Monday. More than a dozen police officers were called to the scene and had to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Several students ended up in the hospital.

Monday's melee was the most recent in a series of disturbing violent incidents this year. While a year of social isolation during the pandemic might be leading to unruly behavior, it can't help that school resource officers were removed from the schools last year.