Hands on Wisconsin: State will have best Supreme Court money can buy

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
The future of the Wisconsin's Supreme Court will be decided in this spring's election. The court will likely decide the fate of the abortion and gerrymandering in Wisconsin. Conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is retiring and liberals have a chance to control the majority on the court. This means that money from the across the country will be poring into the race.
