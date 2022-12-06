 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: State will have best Supreme Court money can buy

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The future of the Wisconsin's Supreme Court will be decided in this spring's election. The court will likely decide the fate of the abortion and gerrymandering in Wisconsin. Conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is retiring and liberals have a chance to control the majority on the court. This means that money from the across the country will be poring into the race. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
