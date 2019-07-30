Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won't allow Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, to call in to participate in committee meetings at the State Capitol.
Rep. Anderson was paralyzed from the chest down when a drunken driver crashed into the car he was travelling in, killing his parents and younger brother. The Democrat from Fitchburg has said it can be difficult to schedule the aides he needs to assist him during early morning meetings and meetings that go late into the night. The Wisconsin Senate allows its members to phone into meetings if they are unable to attend.