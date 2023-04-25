Not too many Green Bay Packers fans are mourning the departure of MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
His off-the-field antics, including darkness retreats, psychedelic adventures and lying about his vaccination status, turned off lots of Packers fans, including myself. But amidst all the drama and weirdness we can forget that he really was a great quarterback who brought lots of joy to Packer nation.
Best of luck to Rodgers, and when he returns to Green Bay, let's hope fans can give him a classy Wisconsin welcome.